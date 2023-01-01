Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) vs Strix G17 (2023)

83 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) and Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 10171:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 100%
Response time 17 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:48 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1149 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 16 16
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 64 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +83%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
3. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
5. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) and Strix G17 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Strix G17 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Strix G16 and Strix G17 (2023)
8. MSI Vector GP77 and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский