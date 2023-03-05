Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) vs Strix SCAR 16

83 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 10171:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 100%
Response time 17 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:48 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1149 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 16 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 64 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +47%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
3. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
4. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
5. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
6. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ROG Strix SCAR 18
7. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
8. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ask any questions
Avatar
Steve 05 March 2023 12:58
Asus website says the TDP of Zephyrus Duo can also do a TDP of 175W. That's with the 25W manual mode enabled.
0 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский