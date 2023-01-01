Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) vs Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
CPU
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|64 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18789
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2013
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27538
Graphics Card
|TGP
|140 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|2 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
