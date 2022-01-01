Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (100.1 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|0.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
