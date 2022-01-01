You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (100.1 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 0.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 140 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +431% 13.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.