Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 1943-2649% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 56% sharper screen – 221 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 0.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1333:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
