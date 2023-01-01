You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks

Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.3 vs 172.7 square inches)

Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~74.1% Side bezels 0.4 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 50 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 W 100 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 850 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 48 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 5.8 x 9.6 cm 12.9 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

