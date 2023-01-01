Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) or ROG Strix SCAR 18 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs Strix SCAR 18

71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Strix SCAR 18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (146.3 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 18% sharper screen – 168 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 18

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches		 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~80.1%
Side bezels 0.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 50 dB 55.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 907:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.2%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 850 grams 968 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 8 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 5.8 x 9.6 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
