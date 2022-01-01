You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Thinner bezels and 998% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 149.6 square inches)

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm

14.17 x 10.55 x 0.08 inches Area 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~764.4% ~69.6% Side bezels 0.4 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 930 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.