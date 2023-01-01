Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
81 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~78.6%
Side bezels 0.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 850 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 5.8 x 9.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

