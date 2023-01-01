You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~78.6% Side bezels 0.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 850 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +22% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 5.8 x 9.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.