Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 153.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 153.8 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~67.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.1 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1363:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.1% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 3 ms 10 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +94% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

