Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 153.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~67.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1363:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time 3 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +94%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
2. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
3. TUF Dash F15 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
5. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7. Blade 16 and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
8. ROG Flow Z13 (2023) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
9. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский