Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 83%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 682 / 727 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +23%
7.12 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

