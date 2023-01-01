Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|52.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|83%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 / 240 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|682 / 727 grams
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.75 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +10%
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +14%
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14262
14164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|12.8 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
