Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests sRGB color space 100% 98% DCI-P3 color gamut - 83% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 682 / 727 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +23% 7.12 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body.

