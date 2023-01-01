Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

