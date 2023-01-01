You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +137% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.