You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 76 against 62 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1433:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 69.8% Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits ROG Flow X13 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +42% 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.