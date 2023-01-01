Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or ROG Flow X13 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Flow X13 (2023)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Flow X13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (98.3 vs 109.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches		 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +3%
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
