You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~86% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1118:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 740 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.