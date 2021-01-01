Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

69 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (110.5 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Alienware m15 R4
3. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ROG Strix G15 G513
4. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Alienware m15 R3
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Alienware m15 R4
7. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Alienware m15 R5
8. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
10. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский