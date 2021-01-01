ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (110.5 vs 155.8 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7263
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
