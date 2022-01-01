You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (110.5 vs 182.9 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~69.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 845:1 - sRGB color space 92.4% - Adobe RGB profile 67.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) +183% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.