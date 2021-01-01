Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

69 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (110.5 vs 145.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 291% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 320 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Battery

Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 230 W

CPU

Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

TGP 50 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +158%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

