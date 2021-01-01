ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 845:1 1020:1 sRGB color space 92.4% 96% Adobe RGB profile 67.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms 31 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +7% 320 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics TGP 50 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 1536 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +93% 4.884 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

