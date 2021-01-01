Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 1020:1
sRGB color space 92.4% 96%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% -
Response time 31 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 1536 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +93%
4.884 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ask any questions
