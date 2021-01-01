ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|845:1
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|92.4%
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.1%
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|545 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1403
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7267
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +161%
1356
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4972
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
