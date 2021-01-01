ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 320 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7206
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
