Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 76 against 49 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (110.5 vs 134.8 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 1485:1
sRGB color space 92.4% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% 72%
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 60 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G +26%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Alienware m15 R4
3. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ROG Strix G15 G513
4. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Alienware m15 R3
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. Swift X SFX16-51G and ENVY 14 (2021)
7. Swift X SFX16-51G and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Swift X SFX16-51G and Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
9. Swift X SFX16-51G and Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский