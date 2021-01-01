ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|88.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
