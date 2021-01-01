Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +88%
4.884 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

