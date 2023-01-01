ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|52.7 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|845:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|92.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.7%
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.1%
|98.8%
|Response time
|31 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|545 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.2 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8