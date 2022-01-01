You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Can run popular games at about 652-889% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 83.6 against 76 watt-hours

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 845:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 92.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +56% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +1185% 4.884 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

