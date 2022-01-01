Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Can run popular games at about 652-889% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 83.6 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 92.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +1185%
4.884 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
