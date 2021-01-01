ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (110.5 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours

Provides 213% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 320 nits

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 845:1 - sRGB color space 92.4% - Adobe RGB profile 67.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +213% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 50 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1536 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +6% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

