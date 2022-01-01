You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~86% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 52.7 dB 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 845:1 1118:1 sRGB color space 92.4% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% 98.9% Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +56% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm 740 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +78% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.