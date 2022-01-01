Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~86%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 145° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 52.7 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 1118:1
sRGB color space 92.4% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 85.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% 98.9%
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm 740 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +78%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.2 dB 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm 12.9 x 8.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
2. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. ROG Flow X13 GV301 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. Predator Triton 300 SE or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ROG Flow X16 (2022)
9. ROG Flow X13 GV301 or ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский