Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.5 vs 110.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 145° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.7 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 -
sRGB color space 92.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +3%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

