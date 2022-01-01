You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.5 vs 110.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~84.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.7 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 845:1 - sRGB color space 92.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +56% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +3% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.