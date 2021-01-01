ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.9 square inches)
- Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm
13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|845:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|92.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.1%
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|545 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8445
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14119
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1240 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1660 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|16.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
4.884 TFLOPS
16.9 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
