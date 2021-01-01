Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Strix Scar 15 G533

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Strix Scar 15 G533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.1 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ask any questions
