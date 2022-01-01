You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.1 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 52.7 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 845:1 - sRGB color space 92.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% - Response time 31 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1536 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +183% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.