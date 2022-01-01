Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
VS
76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 52.7 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 845:1 -
sRGB color space 92.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.7% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.1% -
Response time 31 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 100 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 545 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +183%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
