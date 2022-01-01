Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 153.8 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~67.7%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1041:1
|1440:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|54%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10530
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15494
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1700 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2000 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
