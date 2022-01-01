Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 153.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~67.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 1440:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 54%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
11.4 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +21%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
