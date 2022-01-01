Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 70% sharper screen – 216 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (109.7 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
|48.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1175:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|55.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.5%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.4%
|36.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|565 gramm
|582 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1590
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9764
6283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12011
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|Realtek ALC295
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|75.4 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
