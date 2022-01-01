Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 70% sharper screen – 216 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (109.7 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~73.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 10.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 36.7%
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +313%
13.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80 dB 79 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
