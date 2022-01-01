You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (109.7 vs 182.7 square inches)

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm

15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~69.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB 68.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1041:1 1195:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 60.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 58.9% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 AN517-55 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 787 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +60% 11.4 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-55 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.