You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

70% sharper screen – 216 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (109.7 vs 169.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm

15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~75.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.5 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 216 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1520:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 96% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms 10 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +67% 500 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +7% 13.2 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.