Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 77%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +133%
11.4 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

