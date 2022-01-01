You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1041:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 529 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +5% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 80 dB 79.9 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.