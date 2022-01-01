Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 99 against 76 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.9 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell Alienware x14
4. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Dell G16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский