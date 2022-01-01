You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors White, Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1041:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 86.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33% 400 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

