Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Display 3840 x 2400
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
GPU Radeon 680M
Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 115-157% higher FPS
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 76 against 54 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~85.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 96.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.6%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +209%
11.4 TFLOPS
Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

