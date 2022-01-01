You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Radeon 680M RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 115-157% higher FPS

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 76 against 54 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~85.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1041:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 96.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.6% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits Swift Edge (SFA16-41) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Radeon 680M TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +209% 11.4 TFLOPS Swift Edge (SFA16-41) 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.