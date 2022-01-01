Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Swift X (SFX14-41G) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Black Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 730 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
5. Alienware x14 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Swift X (SFX14-41G)
8. Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) vs Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский