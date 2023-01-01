Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 76 against 66.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (109.7 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 38% sharper screen – 224 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology Adaptive Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~19% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 1326:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 98.7%
Response time 3 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 730 grams 116 / 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 85 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
