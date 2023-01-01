Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1864 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Apple M2 GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 76 against 66.5 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (109.7 vs 125.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

38% sharper screen – 224 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1864 Size 14 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology Adaptive Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 19% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1041:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 98.7% Response time 3 ms 24 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 730 grams 116 / 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +280% 11.4 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 85 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.