You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 224-306% higher FPS

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 49.9 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +408% 13.2 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.