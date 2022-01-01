You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

18% sharper screen – 254 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 45 dB 49.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 216 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms 49 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 105 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +154% 13.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.