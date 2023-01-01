Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 8 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1344 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский