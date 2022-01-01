Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 1595-2175% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 83.6 against 76 watt-hours
- 36% sharper screen – 221 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1041:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 gramm
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1609
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15277
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1700 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1