Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 226 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1041:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams 359 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

