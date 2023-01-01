You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours

40% sharper screen – 226 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1041:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.3% 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.4% Response time 3 ms 43 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 100 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +256% 11.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.