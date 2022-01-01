Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
80 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 18% sharper screen – 254 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 99.1%
Response time 3 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский